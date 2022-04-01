Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price to $9.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of AVAH opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

