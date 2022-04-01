Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$147.55.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RY opened at C$137.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$141.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$114.91 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$194.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Insiders have sold a total of 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

