Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

