RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 47,848 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,848 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises about 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after buying an additional 7,195,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after purchasing an additional 599,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 891,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $38,825,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 4,416,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

