RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after buying an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,799,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 571,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,824,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,359,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 563,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 127,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,941,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,366. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.