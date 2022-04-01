RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. 3,288,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,026. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

