RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,703 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 61,869,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,220,133. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $329.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

