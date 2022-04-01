RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,703 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. 61,869,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,220,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

