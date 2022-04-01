RPG Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 36.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.79. 2,149,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.43.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

