RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 607 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after buying an additional 482,154 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,466,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7,995.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 103,941 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 669,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

