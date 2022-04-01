RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,025,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average is $183.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

