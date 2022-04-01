RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Granite Construction makes up approximately 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.67% of Granite Construction worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Granite Construction by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 530,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,176. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 234.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 371.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GVA. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

