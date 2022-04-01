RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 111000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$71.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

