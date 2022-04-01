Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.91

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.91 and traded as high as C$33.58. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.12, with a volume of 166,950 shares.

RUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

