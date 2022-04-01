Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,619 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Air Lease worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Air Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.