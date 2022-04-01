Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 125 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of SYNNEX worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.