Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

