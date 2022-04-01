Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.83 and last traded at $76.97. 2,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 590,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.