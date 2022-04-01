Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Earns Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

TSE:SBB opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$672.43 million and a P/E ratio of -65.65.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,548. Also, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

