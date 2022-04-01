Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $57.75 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $842.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.