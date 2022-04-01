Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $57.75 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $842.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.36%.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.