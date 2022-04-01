Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $233.89 and last traded at $234.40. Approximately 4,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.62. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

