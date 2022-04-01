salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.42. 118,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.86. The firm has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.45, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.