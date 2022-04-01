San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.75

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.75 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 38.70 ($0.51). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 40.75 ($0.53), with a volume of 285,442 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.75. The company has a current ratio of 25.09, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £183.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55.
San Leon Energy Company Profile (LON:SLE)
