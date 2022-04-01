SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. 7,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,408. The company has a market cap of $606.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.68. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

