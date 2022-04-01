Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.55

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €88.55 ($97.31) and traded as high as €93.58 ($102.84). Sanofi shares last traded at €92.00 ($101.10), with a volume of 3,353,635 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.00 ($115.38).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.62.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

