SAP (NYSE:SAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Cowen cut their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.57.

SAP opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

