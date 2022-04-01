SAP (NYSE:SAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.53. 20,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

