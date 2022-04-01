Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. 7,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,152. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

