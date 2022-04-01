Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

