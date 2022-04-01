Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Update

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWM. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

