Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

NYSE SAIC opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

