Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 304,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

