Scotiabank Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$215.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.73.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$190.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$178.53.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

