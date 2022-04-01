Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NYSE MGY opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $25.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

