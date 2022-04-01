Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,271.06

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,271.06 ($16.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($16.24). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.77), with a volume of 2,978 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.84) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($22.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £238.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,281.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,271.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 41.10 ($0.54) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

