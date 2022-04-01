Security National Bank Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

