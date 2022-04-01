Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Seer has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $940.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Seer by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Seer by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seer by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 604,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

