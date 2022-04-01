SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.43) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $956.14.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. SEGRO has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.