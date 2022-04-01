Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 252.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.