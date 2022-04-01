Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.86).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.67) on Friday. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.03.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 20,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,224.26). Also, insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £142,000 ($186,009.96). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,790,000.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

