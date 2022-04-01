Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.34. 669,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,387. The company has a market capitalization of $675.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 666,935 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 201,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

