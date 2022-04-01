Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SRG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,958. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $555.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 732.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.