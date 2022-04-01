SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Plans $0.51 Dividend

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5118 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. SGS has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

