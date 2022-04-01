Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of SFT stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.