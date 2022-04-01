ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Laura Francis Sells 2,310 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Laura Francis sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $451,212.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $396,900.00.

SWAV opened at $207.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.20 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 17.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

