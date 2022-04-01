Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 379,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $821.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 5.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,332 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 415,242 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 257,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $8,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

