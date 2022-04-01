Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.05. 7,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,452. The firm has a market cap of $818.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.18%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

