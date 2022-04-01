Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Declines By 16.2%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,848,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 2,204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.1 days.

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANCTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

