Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Declines By 16.2%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,848,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 2,204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.1 days.
OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $45.85.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.
