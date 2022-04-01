Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Drops By 21.4%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 466,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 166,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $736.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.70. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

