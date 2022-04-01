Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Grows By 33.3%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BEBE stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

